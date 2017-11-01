Wanderers players to go for trials in Japan

Be Forward Wanderers forwards Jabulani Linje and youthful Precious Msosa have been earmarked to undergo trials in Japan in November this year at undisclosed clubs.

The move is part of an agreement that Wanderers sealed with their sponsors Be Forward, Japanese second hand vehicle dealers which also provides for the club to send at least two players every year for trials.

Be Forward Wanderers chairman Gift Mkandawire confirmed that Linje and Msosa were picked to undergo trials arranged by “several clubs.”

Mkandawire is optimistic that the two players would experience what midfielder Joseph Kamwendo and striker Peter Wadabwa who complained that they trained with education institutions not top clubs as they expected.

“I am sure that the players will be able to be assessed because Wadabwa and Kamwendo blamed the off season to have contributed to their unsuccessful trials,” Mkandawire said.

He said although they would have loved to have all players in their TNM Super League title push they would not block their chances.

“This is an opportunity for the two players to secure professional deals so the tipping point of the league would not make us not to release the players,” Mkandawire said.

However the choice of the two players has raised eyebrows on the criterion used to settle for both players as Msosa has been on a long injury layoff while the burly Linje has not been a regular at the club of late.

