Wanderers show Lions Red

Mighty Wanderers on Wednesday stamped authority over the Soldiers, Zomba based Red Lions in Chiwembe, Blantyre beating them black and blue and to a pulp in a thrilling match.

The Nomads sent a sharp warning signal in the TNM Super League on Wednesday following their 2-0 victory against a physical Red Lions at Mpira Stadium.

The Nomads, who are on third position with 34 points from 20 games scored their first goal through Francis Mkonda before Misheck Botomani’s second goal in the second half to increase the margin.

Wanderers, who saw their two players, Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Yunusu Sherrif off the field of play due to injuries also welcomed back their forgotten defender, Lucky Malata.

The Lali Lubani boys next assignment is on Saturday against Mzuzu Warriors at Kamuzu Stadium.

As the Nomads were punching the soldiers in Chiwembe, their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets were also sending an overtake signal to Silver Strikers with a 3-0 thumping against Ntopwa United.

Hassani Kajoke was hero of the day for the Peoples Team popularly known as ‘Maule’ as he netted all the goals.

Bullets have dislodged Silver at the summit of the table with 42 points while the bankers are now perching on the second slot with 40 points.

However, Bullets and Wanderers have played 20 games while Silver have played 19 matches and if win their next two games up north, they will catapult themselves back to plot number one.

Bullets next game on Saturday is against Civil Sporting at Civo Stadium, while Silver Strikers travels to Karonga to face Chitipa and Karonga

