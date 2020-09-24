Wanderers supporters geared to fund club

Wanderers Football Club supporters who call themselves the Nomads say they are ready with a very practical initiative that will help generate income for the club as it parts ways with its Japanese sponsor on December 31 this year.

The Japanese second hand car dealer, Be Forward, announced it will be laying its hands off the club by not renewing its sponsorship that will be ending on 31st December, 2020.

Acknowledging receipt of a letter to that effect,Chairperson for the club, Simon Sikwese, while admitting that it was painful to lose sponsorship that started on March 22, 2015, said there was need to work with supporters in developing the club as efforts were being made to secure another stable sponsorship.

It is against this background that Wanderers supporters have ganged up to start mobilising financial resources for the club.

Chairperson for Wanderers supporters, Samuel Mponda, says supporters are ready to be contributing K100.00 monthly and over K100 million could be realised every month.

“If every supporter contributes K100 per month, it will be possible for the supporters to sponsor their own club.

“We are saying this because Be Forward was giving us K14 million or K12 million a month but with this initiative, we could be realising over 100 million Kwacha monthly. We believe this is possible because we already have zones and many supporters across the country are calling, willing to embrace the initiative.

“We will put in place a committee that will be transparent and accountable to the supporters. Besides that, we intend to find a way of rewarding those that will continuously contribute, say for three consecutive months so that they remain motivated,” explained Mponda.

