Wanderers suspend manager Madeira over Kamwenda fracas

TNM Super League defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have suspended its Team Manager Stevie Madeira following the commotion with Joseph Kamwendo on Saturday.

In the TNM Super League match between Wanderers and Silver Strikers over the weekend, former Wanderers’ captain, Joseph Kamwendo was substituted, which did not please him and pointed at Madeira for his substitution which later ended in a fight.

Speaking in an interview, Wanderers’ Vice General Secretary, Chulu Mkangama, disclosed that Madeira was also found guilty and was suspended over the issue. However he refused to speak to media.

“I don’t understand why people want us to deal with Madeira in the public. We have got internal structures that we normally follow and Madeira has been dealt with within the internal structures of Wanderers and the resolutions are not for public consumption.

“It is a matter of employer and employee code of conduct. The contractual agreement does not allow us to talk to the media on such issues and terms,” Mkangama said.

Mkangama further said the two sides have been punished without hearing the sides of the concerned parties, saying it was not worthy hearing from them. He said as of Madeira, he was given a summary dismissal.

He said: “As a team manager, he retaliated. He shouldn’t have been too quick to anger but instead he should have controlled himself. Being one of the top officials at the team, he should have led by example.”

Following the fracas, Be Forward Wanderers’ Executive Committee and Disciplinary Committee gave Kamwendo a four game suspension and a fine of K50 000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :