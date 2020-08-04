Wanderers to engage Be Forward on sponsorship directly not through Butao

Debt–ridden Be Forward Wanderers FC has resolved to engage sponsors, Be Forward (Japan) Limited, directly and not through their local agent Mike Butao, a former club official, regarding their intention to their sponsorship package from next year.

The Lali Lubani Road outfit has been engaging Be Forward (Japan) through Butao, a former secretary for the club.

But the club’s chairperson Symon Sikwese said during the Nomad’s executive committee meeting held at the weekend, officials resolved to engage the sponsors directly regarding their intentions.

“We have resolved to engage the sponsors directly,” said Sikwese as quoted by MBC Radio 2FM.

The Japanese second hand vehicle dealer does not deal with the club directly but through Butao.

Butao said the Nomads executive committee was free to get in touchh with Be Forwward Limited Directly.

Wanderers is wallowing in debts of K150 million, in particular the K59 million debt incurred from their participation in the CAF Champions League in 2018, which has since swelled up to K79 million in interest.

The blues found themselves in a tight spot when their sponsors withdrew their commitment to bankroll the team’s participation in the continental showpiece at the last minute due to logistical and administrative challenges.

The club then made a public request for financial assistance to go ahead with their CAF tourney participation plans through mainstream and social media and received a K20 million offer from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president Muhammad Sidik Mia, which was later on raised to include all the costs for participation.

