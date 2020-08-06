Wanderers to go commercial full throttle

Blantyre-based Be Forward Wanderers Football Club is set to go commercial as one way of curbing several problems it has been facing.

Chairperson for the club, Simon Sikwese, says the club will soon be registered as a company together with another business.

“Commercialisation is the way to go. We want to run Wanderers as a commercial entity,” he said.

“To be begin with, we will register Wanderers according to the law and another business that will be running side by side with the club. We will also register our logo with the Registrar General so that it becomes protected so that no one can just manufacture anything using our brand or logo.

“We are hopeful that we will accomplish this by the end of this month,” stated Sikwese on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Sikwese added that the club will use the bus that they were given by the former president, Peter Mutharika, to generate some revenue.

“We found it necessary to use the bus to boost our capital. We want the bus to generate some money that can be reinvested to boost the capital of the club in this commercialisation drive,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!