Wanderers top Malawi clubs on CAF ranking: 151 in Africa, Bullets at 163

Due to their poor and non-particiation of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) club championships, only three Malawian clubs, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Masters Security appear on African football club rankings.

And on the ranking list of 388 clubs across the continent, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are 151, up from 350 they were on the previous posting before participating in this season’s CAF Champions League in which they were eliminated in the preliminary round.

Nyasa Big Bullets are on 163 from their previous 123 while Masters Security, who made a bold move by participating in the CAF Confederation Cup just after their debut appearance in the top flight TNM Super League, are 221 from 350 they were previously soon after their elimination from the Confederation Cup.

The ranking criteria, prepared by http://www.eurotopteams.com, is from results of clubs in the CAF Champions League and and Confederation Cup and updated over the matches from the second round by a system of increasing points each season.

The top 5 teams are: 1. Al Ahly (Egypt); 2. TP Mazembe (DRC); 3. Esperance du Tunis (Tunisia); 4. Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia); 5. Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan).

The two CAF club championships are in the semifinal stage whose first legs have been played and the second to be played October 23 and 24.

In CAF Champions League second leg semifinal are:

* Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia) v de Agosto (Angola) 0-1

* ES Sétif (Algeria) v Al Ahly SC (Egypt) 0-2.

For the Confederation Cup:

* Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v Enyimba FC (Nigeria) 1-0

* Al Masry SC (Egypt) v AS Vita Club (DRC) 0-0.

For the COSAFA region, the top 10 are: Zesco United of Zambia (17 in Africa); Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa (18); SuperSport of South Africa (29); Zanaco of Zambia (31); Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini (32); Recreativo do Lobola of Angola (34); Orlando Pirates of South Africa (38); Dynamos of Zimbabwe (45); Township Rollers of South Africa (54) and Atletico Petrleos Luanda of Angola (57).

Meanwhile, Malawi national football team moved two steps down the FIFA world rankings from 123 to 125 on the September 20 update.

The Flames are under the likes of fellow Africans; Mauritania (103), Niger (105), Madagascar (106), Kenya (107), Central African Republic (111), Mozambique (113), Sierra Leone (114), Namibia (116), Zimbabwe (117), Guinea-Bissau (119) and Togo 123) in the 100 plus places.

The top 10 African teams on the rankings are (number in brackets denotes world ranking):

Tunisia (23) Senegal (25) Congo DR (40) Morocco (45) Nigeria (48) Cameroon (50) Ghana (51) Burkina Faso (56) Mali (63) Egypt (64)

The world’s top 10 are:

Belgium France Brazil Croatia Uruguay England Portugal Switzerland Spain Denmark

Top teams like Argentina are 11th, Germany 12th, Netherlands 17th and Italy 20th.

Favourites Côte d’Ivoire (66 in the world), Algeria (69), South Africa (73) and Zambia (75) are not in top 10 African positions.

