Wanderers turmoil: Madeira resigns as team manager

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira has with immediate effect resigned from his position for the Lali Lubani Road outfit.

Madeira confirmed the development through a brief social media post on Tuesday 21st May 2019.

The development comes amid accusations on Madeira from a section of Wanderers supporters accusing that he is bringing confusion amongst the players.

Dust has failed to settle in Wanderers camp following the team’s poor form in the opening league and cup games of the 2019 soccer season.

The Nomads suffered three consecutive defeats one in league and two in cup games before invading Northern Region last weekend where they returned with four points after beating Karonga United 1-0 and drawing 0-0 against Chitipa United on Sunday at the Karonga Stadium.

In his farewell message, Madeira wrote: ‘It’s been a wonderful journey, thanks to you all for the support, it’s time to leave”.

Madeira resignation has been followed by a statement from club Chairman Gift Mkandawire who has blamed some people especially supporters of bringing confusion and ganging up against people who work hard for the survival of the team.

“In the past few weeks we have seen resignations from several key members of the team including the Vice GS and the Team Manager. This is because we are not happy with the way things are being conducted or being forced upon us by some supporters who have ulterior motives and do not wish the team well,” reads part of the statement posted on Wanderers official website.

In the statement, Mkandawire said the squabbles happening in Wanderers family will result in other teams doing better than the Blantyre based giants in return the performance of the team will continue to deteriorate resulting into a call for more firing of the remaining executive committee members.

“Unfortunately you, our supporters, who are renowned for your intelligence and wisdom and for being smarter than the rest, are buying all this and using it to destroy your own team. This is really sad. This club will end up being run on falsehoods and misguided directives” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire has since refuted claims that some of the executive members are swindling finances for the club.

“Hard working people are being accused of stealing money from the club by outsiders who have NO clue at all about how the club is run. We in the Executive would have been the first to know if somebody was stealing or not. We have never hidden the fact that sponsorship money is barely enough to cover salaries. As a result this club is partly supported and financed by members of the trustees, executive, supporters and even technical,” said Mkandawire.

He also claimed that the club owes all of us [Executive Members] a lot of money.

“Even our sponsors know this. We produce audited accounts each year. This executive is the most transparent there has ever been. Since 2014, when the bulk of this committee came into office, you have been hearing wild accusations against some of us but not once has there ever been even a single substantiated accusation” he said.

However, Mkandawire said his Executive is trying its best to steady the ship and promised the fans a good season.

“But this will only happen if we work together and cast politics aside. I urge you all supporters to boot out all so-called ‘supporters’ who only post negative texts in your groups. These are people who will never commend the club for any good development. Boot them out and remain only with valid supporters. Let us move our team forward together,” he concluded.

