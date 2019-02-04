Wanderers unveils Mkonda in ‘a dream come true’ deal

Be Forward Wanderers on Monday signed Masters Security midfielder Francis Mkonda for an undisclosed fee.

Mkonda who was unveiled at the Nomads Club House in Blantyre said he was ‘so happy’ to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the country.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” he said.

Mkonda said the opportunity to work with tactician Bob Mpinganjira and play with some of the best players in the country was simply ‘too good to turn down.’

Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao described Mkonda as a ‘fantastic’ signing.

“We are pleased to announce that Wanderers has signed Mkonda for three years. We are happy and impressed with his services,” he said.

Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira described Mkonda as one of the skillful and promising players.

“He is a good player and we’re looking forward to work with him. His skill is perfect and he is also a hard worker,” he added.

The Nomads have already signed Adebayo Babatunde from Masters Security.

The Lali Lubani outfit is in a drive to beef up its squad following the departure of Yamikani Chester and Joseph Kamwendo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :