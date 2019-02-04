Sparc powers Ladies Golf Union of Malawi

Sparc Systems had donated K2 million to Ladies Golf Union of Malawi in ahead of the Malawi Open Strokeplay Championship set to be held at Lilongwe Golf Club in April.

The union’s Vice President Bose Kamphulusa, said the sponsorship is timely before the championship which will be played in four categories including championship, A Division, Division B and Junior Girls.

Kamphulusa said Sparc Systems have been tagged gold-sponsors following their support.

She also said the event has platinum, silver and bronze sponsors.

“Today is very big day for ladies golf in Malawi after we receiving K2 million sponsorship from Sparc Systems. It is one of the sponsorship that will make our event big. We are also expecting players from surrounding countries,” he said.

Sparc Systems Head of Sales and Marketing Alena Chiwaya said it is not the first time for the company to be associated with golf.

“We are not new on golf scenery because we have been sponsoring golf before on a club level. We have been sponsoring ladies, junior and open golf tournaments before. So we are excited to be part of this partnership because the championship will attract players from Malawi and other surrounding countries. This is line with our CRS strategy,” she said.

The championship will run for three days and it will start on 12 April at Lilongwe Golf Club.

