Atupele on high demand: UTM, PP turn to UDF for alliance talks

As political analysts had said the United Democratic Front (UDF) hold key to winning the May 21 2019 watershed Tripartite Elections, the UTM Party and the People’s Party (PP) have approached UDF leader Atupele Austin Muluzi for alliance talks.

The young Muluzi, who is Minister of Health and Population, is being approached after UTM-PP off after the PP suggested that the running mate for Saulos Chilima should be Roy Kachale, Joyce Banda’s son.

A source privy to the matter said UTM have reached put to Muluzi to partner with Chilima.

The PP has also contacted Muluzi for talks.

Meanwhile, the UTM press briefing which was expected to take place today afternoon has been cancelled.

The May 21 elections will be a three –block affair among UTM, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of Lazarus Chakwera and the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of incumbent president Peter Mutharika, according to political scientists Joseph Chunga and Ernest Thindwa , both from Chancellor College , a constituent of the University of Malawi.

Chunga said: “I am convinced that the DPP maybe considering to seriously striking a deal with UDF. They now understand that it is more urgent for them to work together than it was two weeks ago.”

Thindwa opines that if DPP fails to take UDF on its ticket, then “that will enhance the chances of UTM and MCP to be competitive.”

He said if DPP and UDF decide to go for an alliance, it will be “a big boost for them.”

UDF secretary general said so far Muluzi is the party torch bearer.

“We haven’t agreed with nay party yet and honourable Muluzi will be representing the [UDF] party,” said Padambo.

On Friday a group calling itself Youth for DPP-UDF Alliance issued a statement calling on President Peter Mutharika and Muluzi to join forces and contest the elections as one group.

