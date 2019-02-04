Iceland hails Malawi Red Cross for uplifting lives of vulnerable people

Icelandic Government has commended Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for its humanitarian work in uplifting people’s lives in the country.

The Icelandic Minister for Foreign Affairs, Guldlaugur Thordarson made the remarks when he visited MRCS offices in Lilongwe on Friday.

He said the government of Iceland is impressed with humanitarian and development programmes MRCS is implementing in the county particularly for the vulnerable communities.

“This is commendable to see a great progress that is been made in the areas of disaster management, health, water sanitation and hygiene,” Thordarson noted.

The Minister disclosed that Malawi has been included in the next five year’s list of African countries that the government of Iceland would support.

“Let me reveal that MRCS will continue to receive support from my government to enable it to fulfil its mandate,” Thordarson assured.

He said he was in the country to appreciate various programmes the government was implementing with financial assistance from the Icelandic government.

MRCS President, Levison Chingole thanked the government of Iceland for its continued support through Icelandic Red Cross.

He said Icelandic Red Cross has helped MRCS in various programmes to reach out to the vulnerable communities in the country.

“Icelandic Red Cross provides financial and technical to different programs like Mangochi as one of the most districts that has benefited a lot from the Icelandic government.” MRCS President added.

He said MRCS as the largest humanitarian organisation is very happy with the cordial partnership with the Icelandic government.

Changole said MRCS staff and volunteers coordinate well at all times with government structures at national and district level to ensure that all the programmes are in line with government policies.

MRCS is currently responding to food security in Mwanza targeting 7,000 households through cash transfer, floods and strong winds in Karonga, Chikwawa, Lilongwe, Zomba, Mulanje and Salima.

Since 2016, the government of Iceland through Icelandic Red Cross is funding a community resilience project which has Health, WASH, Disaster Risk Reduction, social inclusion and Organisational development which is expected to end this year.

