Wanderers win in Karonga, officials assualted: Malawi TNM Suoer League

Be Forward Wanderers FC beat Karonga United in a TNM Super League match which saw several officials for Wanderers were manhandled by the home team supporters in Karonga on Saturday.

The Nomads scored their lone goal through Zicco Mkanda.

The match was delayed almost for an hour,as Karonga supporters refused Wanderers to use a small gate to the dressing room which their team also used.

Wanderers tried to reason with the supporters,but to no avail as they insisted the visitors should use the gate leading inside the pitch.

There were also intimidations in the tunnel leading to the dressing room,as the Nomads team doctor Samuel Matukuta was manhandled as well as team kit-master.

The supporters snatched Wanderers cooler box,as well as confronting assistant coach Allan Kamanga and Precious Msosa, who was denied a seat in the VIP stands.

Back to the game, Wanderers dominated possession, but were unable to really stretch the visitors’ defence and create scoring chances from open play in the first 10 minutes.

However, Yamikani Chester twice threatened with his pace but lacked composure infront of the goal.

His first was well palmed away by goalkeeper Llyod Munthali on 22 minutes, while the second rattled the crossbar in the 39th.

The Nomads’ attack clicked into a higher gear in the third minute of the second half. Isaac Kaliat picked out Zicco Mkanda on the right wing, who beat his marker before providing a perfect low pass which was swept emphatically into the back of the net by Peter Nselema.

The Nomads goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo was a spectator in the first half, but he saw more action in the second, keeping out an angled drive from Khumbo Msowoya before twice having to punch away an awkward aerial ball in the 74th minute as Karonga tried to put more pressure on the visitors’ defence.

Chester had a golden chance to wrap up the game ten minutes before time when he pinched the ball off Munthali and headed toward goal, but the defender got back to make a risky challenge and did just enough to deny the midfielder.

When the referee blew the whistle to end the game, the score was still 1-0 to Be Forward Wanderers on the scoreboard in front of the audience.

In a post match interview karonga united acting coach Wilberforce Lungwe bemoaned his sides wastefulness in front of goal.

“We played well today but our finishing let us down and we must improve on that in our 2 remaining games,” he bemoaned.

According to Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira, he was relieved to escape Karonga with all the 3 points despite not being at their best.

“We didn’t play well as we can play but at this stage of the season all that matters is collecting the maximum points and I’m happy we did that,” he said.

The Nomads are still on third position with 49 points from 24 games, while Karonga United are on position 11 with 31 points.

