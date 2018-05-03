Warning, graphic images: Petrol tanker overturns in Malawi, explodes and kills one

A Tanzanian petrol tanker enroute to Malawi’s northern city of Mzuzu overturned at Chiweta Trading Centre in Rumphi killing one person and seriously injuring several people who had flocked to the tanker to steal fuel Wednesday

evening.

The deceased is yet to be identified, according to Sergeant Ziba of Chiletso Police Unit in the district.

However, he said the petrol loaded tanker belonging to MEC-ONE Industries in Tanzania with a Horse registration number T699DMF, trailer registration number T8526HF overturned after the driver had failed to negotiate a corner.

Ziba said when darkness had fallen; some people who had wanted to steal the fuel engaged in running battles with the police who were on the scene.

“They defied orders not to come close to the tanker that they started stealing the fuel. In the process, the tanker accidentally caught fire that burnt to death the deceased and seriously injuring several,” Ziba said.

He said the injured had been referred to Livingstonia Mission Hospital.

He identified the deceased as Jane Mkorongo, 43, of Muzangoya Village T/A Waasambo in Karonga, Matambuli Nyasulu, 45, of Manombo Village T/A Mwalweni in Rumphi, Giko Mhango, 24, of Kamphani village T/a Mwamlowe

in Rumphi, Tionge Makwakwa,21, of Mtombolwa, T/A Mwamlowa in Rumphi.

Ziba also identified other victims as Beauty Nyrenda 19, Mestina Nyirenda, 48, Daston Mtawali, 39, Oswald Mhango, 40, Pesy Gondwe,36.

In addition, he said the fire also damaged the house of Vick Chisenga,39, a bar of Kaperemera Harawa,47.

He said the cause of the fire and the cost of the damage is yet to be established.

