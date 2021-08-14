Warriors heading for relegation

Mzuzu Warriors Football Club is slowly but surely bidding farewell to country’s top-flight league as they continue to register losses back to back.

The Warriors lost 0-1 at home on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium against visiting Karonga United.

They anchor the log table with 16 points from 25 games. They are remaining with five games to wind up the season but chances are very slim that they can survive.

They handled the visitors well on Saturday denying them clear chances to shoot at goal but they too could not penetrate Karonga United’s defence to shoot at their goal.

It was a barren draw at recess.

In the second half, the two sides kept cancelling each other out especially in the middle of the park.

Karonga United made a double substitution after 57 minutes; introducing Clement Nyondo and Amadu Makawa for Steve Saka and Mphatso Kamanga respectively.

Balikinho Mwakanyango connected a decent free kick into Mzuzu Warriors net after 76 minutes to put the visitors in the lead.

Then there was nothing to write about until referee Mike Misinjo blew the final whistle. Balikinho Mwakanyango was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Warriors’ coach Gilbert Chirwa said his charges approached the game well but lost concentration towards the end.

“It’s pathetic because we have lost vital points. Chances of our survival are getting slimmer. We need to work hard and see where we will finish after the remaining five games,” Chirwa said.

The winning coach, Dan Dzimkambani, said it was a very tough game.

“It was a very tough game. I don’t know what these guys are fighting for now. Our opponents were very physical but the three points are very vital for us because the battle for top four is also tough at this point in time,” he said.

Karonga United are still on position four with 40 points from 25 games.

