Watchman arrested for breaking into a Church and steal music equipment worth K3.5m

Lilongwe Police Station has arrested Patrick Zyambo a 44-year-old security guard for breaking, and stealing electronic (music) equipment worth K3.5 million at Time of God Church.

The police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the guard was providing services under a certain security guard company, on Wednesday day, May 15, 2024.

“We have since recovered all the stolen music equipment that include; 16 channel mixer, six microphones with their stands, amplifier, among others,” he said.

According to Chigalu on the said date at around the station’s detectives who were on routine motor vehicle patrols along Kamuzu Procession Road, intercepted the suspect while carrying several travel bags on a bicycle. When police searched the bags, they discovered that it was music equipment.

Upon being questioned, he said, the suspect revealed that he stole the equipment at the church where he was working on night shift as a security guard. The church is situated in Palm Lock Building, opposite Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.

Chigalu said the suspect will appear in court soon to answer Breaking, and Theft charges. Zyambo hails from Mzikubola Village, Traditional Authority Maulabo, in Mzimba District.

