Waya says Malawi Queens trip to England valuable for Commonwealth games preps

The Malawi Netball team coach Mary Waya says the trip to England was valuable preparation for Commonwealth games.

Waya said this despite the Queens third straight loss in the Virtual International Netball series on Wednesday.

The Queens lost to England 62-60 in a what can be destroyed as their best start in the three game series.

The series has been lost but Waya is optimistic this was a platform for evaluation of the squad.

“The series for us was important as we are now preparing our girls for the a big tournament Commonwealth games”.

“This series will tell us which players will go and if we need other players to beef up our squad”.

Waya says she is happy with the growth of Netball development on the continent.

She encourages other countries to join in so that more African countries can be represented at the Commonwealth games and the World cup.

Waya mentioned introduction of Netball in Ethiopia, developments in Kenya and Uganda as some of the positive moves in the game.

