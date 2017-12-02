Malawi U-20 off to Zambia for Cosafa tournament

Malawi National Under 20 team will leave on Sunday for Cosafa Youth Championship in Zambia scheduled for 3-16 December.

The team has a strong squad comprising all Super League players except youngster Peter Banda who plays for Griffin Youngsters of FMB Southern Region Youth League and Chimwemwe Idana of NMC Reserve.

During preparations head coach Gerald Phiri gauged his charges with strength testing matches against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers in which they beat the Super League leaders 4-1 and drew against NMC Bullets.

Malawi is expected to improve on last year’s disastrous performance in South Africa.

Senior national team expatriate coach Ronny van Geneugden is also part of the squad travelling alongside assistant coaches Deklerk Msakakuona, Peter Mponda with Phillip Nyasulu.

Goalkeepers; Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC, Christopher Mikuwa – Blantyre United FC

Defenders;. Nixon Nyasulu. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC,. Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers FC,. Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United FC, Haji Wali – Silver Strikers FC, Precious Sambani. – Be Forward Wanderers FC, Kelvin Kadzinje. – Premier Bet Wizards FC, Sydney Chambulika – Premier Bet Wizards FC, Charles Petro – Premier Bet Wizards FC

Midfielders and Strikers; Gregory Nachipo – Blue Eagles FC, Chimwemwe Idana. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC, Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets FC, Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards FC,. Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars FC, Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers FC, Ronald Pangani. – Silver Strikers FC, Ernest Petro. – NMC Big Bullets,. Clement Bingula – Masters Security Services Youth FC, Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers

TECHNICAL PANEL

Ronny Van Geneugden – Snr Team Coach

Gerald Phiri – Head Coach [Under 20]

De clerk Msakakuona – Assistant Coach

Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach

Phillip Nyasulu. – Goalkeeper Coach

Griffin Saenda jnr – Team Manager

Christopher Mwenegamba – Team Doctor

