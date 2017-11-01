Waya says Mwai could make Malawi Queens return for England games this month

It’s fair to say the standard of play by Malawi Queens at the World Fast5 series in Australia was exactly in rude health but coach Mary Waya has downplayed the absence of star shooter Mwai Kumwenda as reason for the poor performance.

Waya told reporters soon after landing at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) from Australia that winless Malawi was due to tough opponents.

“We lost all six games; true, but it’s not because we are bad but our opponents were much better,” said Waya.

According to the coach, the teams at World Fast5 Series had prepared well and the competition was tough.

“The teams had prepared well for Malawi after the impressive performance last year. The players did play well if you look at the margins in all the games,” said Waya.

“Apart from Mwai it is the same players that did well last year. This was an experienced side and we did our best. Mwai cannot make a team. A team is a collective responsibility and not an individual,” said Waya.

Waya has however sensationally opened the door for Kumwenda to make a return to the national team.

When asked about a potential return for the England games, Waya said: “Mwai still remains a Queens player and will be selected.”

Malawi Queens have been invited to play England this November in a three-match Vitality Netball International Series.

The series will be preparations of the 2018 Commonwealth Games which will take place on Australia’s Gold Coast in April 2018.

The Copper Box Arena will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head-to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

