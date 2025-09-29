We Are Sorry, Mr. Mpinganjira: Wanderers’ Painful Apology After Galaxy Humiliation

Mighty Wanderers have been left red-faced after crashing out of the CAF Confederation Cup in the very first round—and they are now publicly apologising to their president, business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira, and their loyal fans.

This is not the continental journey the Nomads envisioned. With Mpinganjira sparing no expense—even chartering a private plane to Botswana—the club had one mission: reach the group stages. Instead, they stumbled at the first hurdle, losing 7-6 on post-match penalties to Jwaneng Galaxy on Saturday night.

“It was a very tough match. We contained them in the first half, but lost the plot in the second. In the end, penalties decided it,” said club director of football David Kanyenda, visibly dejected.

Coach Bob Mpinganjira admitted that while his squad showed flashes of promise, they were simply outclassed by a seasoned side. Galaxy, after all, have beaten African giants like Orlando Pirates and Simba SC in the past.

“Yes, our players fought. But international football is ruthless, and experience counts. We are still building. Patience is needed,” he pleaded.

But fans are unlikely to be consoled by promises of the future. The bitter truth is that, despite money poured into preparations and ambitions set sky-high, Wanderers came back with nothing—just an apology.

And for President Thomson Mpinganjira, who had demanded progress and set the bar at group stage qualification, the excuses may ring hollow. This was a costly failure, and a bruising reminder that Malawi’s clubs still lag far behind on the continental stage.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :