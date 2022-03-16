Weather experts say another tropical cyclone Halima building up

Weather experts say another cyclone is building up after a detection of developments in the Indian Ocean, North East of Madagascar Island that may result into a new tropical cyclone.

Officials from the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services say they will be informing the nation of any threat the developments may bring in the country.

According to Yobu Kachiwanda, spokesperson for the department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, cyclones are given names alphabetically, therefore any next tropical cyclone will be named HALIMA.

“This is the current situation north east of Madagascar where some developments have been detected.

“The situation will be nation will be notified of any possible threat.

“Since cyclones are given names alphabetically, any next tropical cyclone will be named HALIMA.” said Kachiwanda.

Cyclone Ana had been the most devastating, killing over 40 people and causing huge damage to infrastructure including buildings and roads.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!