Young men cashing in on road cut by severe flooding in Chikhwawa

Young men are cashing in on road cut by severe flooding in Chikhwawa where motorists are forced to pay K500 to pass through a patch of the road they have temporarily maintained.

The Chikwawa-Ngabu (M1) Road has been cut few kilometers after Bereu Trading Centre following excessive rains the area has been receiving due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe which made a landfall in Mozambique on Friday last week.

Young men are manually carrying out temporary maintenance works using hoes in order to bring back accessibility of the road to motorists.

The young men are demanding a minimum of K500 per vehicle to cross the place.

This is despite Roads Authority (RA) deploying a contractor on the scene to work on the damaged place and restore its accessibility.

This is the second time this year the road has been rendered impassable on the same place after it was also cut due to heavy downpours induced by Tropical Cyclone Ana some few weeks ago, according to other motorists and villagers surrounding the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!