WeCare Foundation Malawi in quest to make sanitary pads free for schoolgirls

WeCare Foundation Malawi (W-CF), a non-governmental organization (NGO) in the country, has said that it has a work-plan to make sure that sanitary pads are given for free to every girl-child.

In Malawi, the population is estimated to be at 18 million. But most of this estimation are 65% youth—mostly girls between the ages between 13 and 18.

In a statement , Custens Mwenda, the executive director of the organisation they said they are “alarmed with the plight of girl-children” in Malawi.

According to Mwenda, the project—which he described as a punch—will reach out to almost all the youth in the country.

Said Mwenda: “It is sad that while condoms which are given for free and yet sex is a choice; it is not the same with girls. The girls whose menstruation is not a choice have sanitary pads for sale,” said Mwenda.

He said they are planning to reach out to more than 5 000 girls in the next three months.

“We are an organization that does not sympathise with mediocrity as far as girls are concerned, we want every child to be safe and a mother to be one for every nation,” said Mwenda

He said the impact is going to be towards the whole Malawi.

According to W-CF’s Mwenda, they will position and have pavilions in all shopping centres in the mega cities of Malawi where “people who are free” can donate to a girl child.

“Beginning April we’ll have a place where everyone will be able to deposit a sanitary pad to a girl-child. We believe in a girl so much because we all came from mothers.

“We’ll place baskets and banners in all of our cities and it will be up to that person who does not care for the girl child to ignore,” said Mwenda

