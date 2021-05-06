Wendy Collaborates with Kenyan Artist

Malawi’s gospel musician Wendy Harawa has collaborated with Kenyan popular artist Guardian Angel to release an audio and video track as her bold step towards broadening her horizon in the gospel music ministry.

The track ‘Akuwona‘ is the project’s mainstay which Wendy says ‘is mainly about winning souls, spreading the gospel, blessing and giving hope to people worldwide’.

“It’s all about breaking boundaries. The Bible says ‘I will give you nations, it did not say I’ll give you Malawi, or I’ll give you Kenya, Zambia or Tanzania’.

She explained in an interview that it is up to them to find ways of achieving ways and means of breaking these barriers. As somebody who’s been in the industry even before she was born-again, Wendy says she thought this was one of the ways the anticipated breakthrough can be achieved.

“We are all on one mission with these gospel artists that I’m working with and it’s been wonderful working with them and together we’re going to break boundaries and minister to many souls,” she said.

Wendy, the 2020 UMP Lifetime Achievement award receiver, disclosed that this is the first release from the multi-national project that she is working on, as she is about to collaborate with accomplished gospel musicians from across Africa.

Next in the offing will be an Africa tour, which will allow Wendy to showcase her 18 years of recording and performing experience. She agrees that it will prove that has matured and ready to realize her potential.

After her Kenya collaboration, Wendy heads to South Africa, then Congo, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and will end up in West Africa.

Besides Guardian Angel, the 2019 Maranatha Global Music award winner has also recorded a track with Zambia’s Kings Mumbi, slated to be coming out in a couple of weeks.

The singer-songwriter is expected to fly to Namibia soon for a studio session with praise and worship soulful singer Maranatha Goroh in Windhoek.

Tracks from these collaborations will make the list of her second yet to be titled gospel album. Wendy’s nine-track debut gospel album titled ‘Mundisunge Ndinu’ released in 2019 has not done well on the market despite featuring Nigerian Jimmy D Psalmist and her long-time local music collaborator Lulu.

