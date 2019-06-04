Wendy launches ‘Mundisunge ndinu’ album in style: First CD goes at K6 million

June 4, 2019 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 4 Comments
Malawi renowned celebrated musician Wendy Harawa set Lilongwe ablaze and wrote her own history on Sunday 1st June 2019 when she launched her first ever full gospel album after receiviing Christ in 2018.

Wendy Harawa: Launches gospel album
The well organised, high profile and glamorous event took place at the magnificent Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the Capital Lilongwe.
“I thank everyone who patronised the show and everyone who contributed anything ranging from financial support,advice, material support and everything. In simple terms I can say the launch was a great success. Without my fans it wasn’t going to be as successfull as it was. Am overwhelmed and I feel honored. May God’s name be glorified and may God bless all the contributors” Wendy told Nyasa Times.
She also made a special recognition to her spiritual parents Major 1 Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri for the spiritual encouragement.
“They inspired me to turn to Christ and since I made that decision everything in my life has completely changed. In Christ there is indeed peace and happiness” said Wendy.
The launch reached the climax when Prophet Shepherd Bushiri through his spiritual son Onesmus Kalua purchased the first CD at a special whooping  price of K6 million.
Then Otis Bushiri also bought his at K2 million while Prophet David Mbewe paid a K1 million cheque.
Some of the musicians who performed at the show included Patience Namadingo, Great Angels Choir and Onesmus formerly known as Armstrong.
They all put up a gallant and spirited performance but the guest artist Jimmy D Psalmist who flew all the way from Nigeria was in a class of his own dishing out the best and without doubt he stole the show.
“This is just the beginning of new and good things. God is doing a lot to my life and I will only pay back by spreading his gospel to transform people’s lives” Wendy told Nyasatimes.
“The launch is indeed the way to my destiny an purpose on earth” she added.
The new album contains 10 tracks including Hosanna, awesome God, M’busa wanga and the hit of the moment ‘Chisomo’ which she collaborated with Psalmist and won  the award in Kenya.
Emmanuel Ndola
Emmanuel Ndola

God is good

3 hours ago
NO Madando
NO Madando

Please plan to do the same in Blantyre.

3 hours ago
Aka
Aka

Koma ndiye eyaaaa!

4 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Agenda Setting Theory

There is money in gospel music, but are we being saved? Only God Knows

4 hours ago