What Drives the Price of Gold?

Gold is a valuable resource that has been used for centuries to make jewellery, coins, and other decorative items. Nevertheless, it’s been more than 50 years since gold stopped playing a significant formal role in the international monetary system. However, this has yet to prevent it from capturing the attention of the financial press and the popular imagination. Because of this, investors have become increasingly interested in trading gold and all the monetary benefits that come with it. For anyone interested in how to trade gold, knowing what determines the price of gold is crucial. This article aims to highlight five key factors that are often mentioned as reasons for gold price fluctuations: gold production, jewellery demand, Central Bank reserves, the value of the U.S dollar, and market volatility.

Gold production

Countries such as China, South Africa, the United States, Australia, Russia, and Peru are some of the leading gold mining nations. The production of gold affects the price of gold, as supply meets demand. Although there was a slight increase from 2006 to 2016, gold mining production has remained stagnant.

The main reason is that all of the “easy gold” has already been found; now, miners have to dig deeper to find good gold reserves. Because it is more difficult to access, gold mining exposes miners to greater dangers and harms the environment more. In essence, it is more expensive to access smaller amounts of gold. These recurrent expenses often lead to raised prices for gold.

Jewellery and industrial demand

According to the World Gold Council, in 2021, the global demand for gold jewellery was approximately 2,124 tonnes. This significantly increased from 2020, when 1,424 tonnes of gold were demanded. In terms of volume, the United States, China, and India are among the top consumers of gold for jewellery. Around 7.5% of global gold demand comes from the technology and industrial sectors, where it is used in products like medical devices and GPS units.

Therefore, the price of gold can be influenced by supply and demand; as more people want to buy products like jewellery and electronics that contain gold, the cost of gold rises.

Central Bank reserves

Central banks store paper currencies and gold as reserves. They often diversify their monetary reserves— meaning they move some money away from the paper currency accumulation and into gold. With this type of movement, the price of gold typically increases. A majority of the world’s nations store away a vast array of gold reserves.

According to Bloomberg, central banks around the world have been stocking up on gold since 1971, when the United States switched off the gold standard.

Turkey was the largest buyer of gold in 2021, followed by Uzbekistan, India, and Qatar, according to the World Gold Council.

Value of the U.S dollar

Generally, when the value of the United States dollar goes down, the price of gold increases. Generally, a stronger U.S. dollar results in lower and more stabilized gold prices, while a weakened dollar drives up demand and price through increased purchasing power.

Gold is often thought of as a safety net against inflation. Inflation occurs when prices go up, and by extension, the price of gold does, too, as the value of the dollar declines. With increasing rates of inflation, the cost of gold continually rises.

Market volatility

Economic uncertainty has a significant impact on the gold price. When investors feel insecure about the economy, they seek to preserve their investments against potential losses. People tend to spend less money when news about an impending recession or depression arises.

Gold is seen as a safe investment because it maintains its value, even in times of economic turbulence. In the stock market, gold serves as a hedge against uncertainty; gold typically goes up in price when stocks go down.

Final thoughts

To conclude, these are just five key factors that contribute to changes in the price of gold. It’s important to keep an eye on all of them and make educated guesses on what direction the gold market may be heading towards next. As with any investment, knowing how to trade gold can be tricky but also potentially profitable if done correctly. Keep learning and stay informed about the current state of the economy and gold market for success in trading this precious metal.

