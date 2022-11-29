What is the Best Movie Genre To Watch With Your Friends?

Have you ever wondered what would be a good movie genre to watch with friends? You are already done calling your friends, and you have finished preparing your sizzling popcorn. However, after spending two hours searching for a movie on Netflix to make your movie night memorable, you end up feeling overwhelmed about the best movie genre to watch. Don’t worry. We can help you find a great movie genre to watch with friends.

Nowadays, there are various movie streaming sites that you can choose from, such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and others. Here, you can find a plethora of good movies in different genres. Selecting a movie to watch can be pretty overwhelming, especially since you have invited your friends to come over and want them to have a great time.

What Movie Genre Is The Best For A Movie Night With Friends?

Sometimes when choosing movies to watch with your friends, it can be about something other than friendship and bonding. You could select romantic comedies, thrillers, or mind-bending stories that will let your brain juices flow. Fantasy is also great since it can take you to the dream life you have imagined and could even inspire you to turn them into reality. Mystery thrillers allow you to awaken the detective in you.

We have carefully chosen a list of the best movies with their corresponding genres that you can watch with friends to make your movie night more upbeat and less stressful. These movies can surely give you more fun and laughter. It’s time to watch them now!

Movie Genre – Mystery Knives Out

This star-studded film features Ana de Armas, Jaime Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jaeden Martell, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Christopher Plummer, and Katherine Langford. Truly a gem for those who love mystery. The movie was directed by Rian Johnson, who was also the director of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It was released in 2019 and was nominated for 17 awards. Knives Out was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. This movie is quite fun. It provides clues as the story unfolds so you can discuss it with your friends. As you watch the movie, you might get fascinated by Chris Evan’s sweater, which he wears in most parts of the film.

Perfect for watching those who love Agatha Christie’s work!

Movie Genre – Horror-Comedy

The Babysitter

This movie, released in 2017, is fun to watch with friends. It has an incredible sense of humor, and some gorgeous casts, including Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Emily Alyn Lind, Leslie Bibb, Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, and Ken Marino. Aside from being a hilarious movie, it is also filled with thrills that can keep you wondering what will happen next.

If you and your friends are in the mood for something funny and exciting, then you should watch Babysitter. It is not filled with too much horror but a bit of carnage, making it interesting to watch. However, to watch this movie outside the US, you should use CyberGhost VPN for your internet surfing.

Movie Genre – Horror-Thriller

The Invisible Man

In this movie, H.G Wells’s Invisible Man was given a dark romantic angle. This one has a unique story compared to the other horror and thriller movies. Also, it is unusual to see this on the list of movies to watch with friends. It has a love obsession angle that can make the viewers feel intrigued and anxious. The film was directed by Leigh Whannell, who is well-known for other horror and thriller movies.

The Invisible Man is the perfect movie to watch with friends on Halloween. You can assure that your friends will never get disappointed. The film is filled with suspense from start to end.

Other Genres to Watch With Friends

Superhero movies are also fun to watch with friends. You could choose the classic ones, including Batman, Wolverine, Spiderman, and X-men. You can watch Bruce Lee movies if your friends are fond of karate movies. However, you could also watch underrated films such as Hancock, Sky-High, Kick-Ass, and Mystery Men.

