What should I do to be saved?

When Jesus Christ was on earth he went about preaching the Word of God. He said: “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matthews 3:2 and Matthews 4:7). This was the major theme of Jesus’ message during his earthly ministry. But why was Jesus concerned about our need for repentance?

To answer this question we first need to understand why Jesus came to earth. John 3:16 says: “For God so loved the world,that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life”. This was the sole reason why Jesus came into the world. He came to redeem us from the bondage of sin so that we may have an inheritance in hisKingdom.Jesus himself said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 16:4).Jesus is the only way to salvation. No one can be saved from clutches of sin except through Jesus.

What is Sin?

To sin means to transgress against God’s words. In other words, sin is an immoral action or thought that is considered to be a transgression against the word ofGod. According to the Scripture, sin came as a result of disobedienceto God of Adam and Eve. Genesis 3:1-7 tells a story of how Adam and Eve disobeyed God’s command by eating from a forbidden tree in the Garden of Eden. From this act of disobedience, sin entered the world and with it, death. Since we all descended from Adam and Eve, we also became sinners as Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” This is without exception, all of us, whether blackor white, Chinese or Indian, havesinned and are in need of a Redeemer, Jesus Christ.

Can Good Works Save A Person?

The answer is No! You cannot be saved by your good works. You may say that you are a good person,youdon’t drink or smoke or swear or fight or commit adultery or fornicate or gossip, etc., but these cannot save you. Much as they are desirable characteristics, they are incapable of savinga soul. Salvation is found onlyin one person, Jesus Christ.

What Do You Need To Do To Be Saved?

The Bible says Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8). He never changes.He is a friend you can trust. He assuredly said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew11:28-30).

What is your burden? Is it sin? I tell you, the answer is Jesus. He said, “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20). Today, you can make him your Lord and your personal Savior! Why should you spend your eternity in hell, when you have been given an opportunity to choose life? Remember, hell is real. Jesus said, “But whoever denies me before men, I will also deny him before my Father in heaven” (Matthew 10:33). Suchpeople are destined for eternal damnation. They will be thrown intothe lake of fire where there will be great weeping and gnashing of teeth (Matthew 13:49-50; Revelation 20:10-15).

Therefore, be wise and choose life. The Bible says, “The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart,” that is, the message concerning faith that we proclaim:If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved. As Scripture says, “Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame” (Romans 10:8-11).

Salvation Prayer

If you think you need salvation, you are the right candidate. Today is your day.All you need to do is to commit your life to God bysaying this prayer:

My Father, in heaven. In the name of Jesus Christ. I come to you today. I am a sinner. Forgive me. Wash me with the precious blood of Jesus Christand make me complete! Deliver me from Satan and keep me under your wings. Baptise me with your Holy Spirit. Thank you, Father, for saving me. Now, I am your child and my name is written in the Book of Life. This salvation is for me andmy family.

In Jesus’ name.

Amen.

If you have made this prayer, consider yourself a child of God. You are a new creation, behold the old has passed away (2 Corinthians 5:17)!

Now share this Good News with others, especially those who are not saved yet. Tell them how Jesus loves them and how they, too, can be saved.If you don’t have a church yet or you want to start afresh, please ask the Holy Spirit to guide you to a church where you can fruitfully serve him.

Finally,develop a prayerful life. The Bible says pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). Study the word of Godmeticulously. Meditate on it day and night and make sure you abide by it. In so doing, your ways will be successful (Joshua 1:8; Psalms 1:1-6).

May God bless you!

For more information write to: [email protected] or call 0996086174 or 0886497137

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :