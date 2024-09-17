What’s wrong with Chitipa District? Malawians ask as cholera cases rises to 35 in a week

Some Malawians are shocked that, even though it’s not rainy season yet, Chitipa district—which is not even in the lakeshore district—is battling with cholera and, as of today, the district has registered 35 cases since the announcement of the outbreak on Monday last week.

Chitipa District Health Office (DHO) spokesperson, Masida Nyirongo, said so far one death has been recorded since the outbreak was reported.

According to Nyirongo, Chitipa DHO has recorded eight new cases and five cross- border cases.

As of Friday last week, the cases were at 22 from the initial 10 cases which were reported earlier that week.

He said some of the new cases have been reported at Ifumbo Health Centre, bringing the total number of health facilities where the cases have been reported to four.

“As of now, we have set up treatment units in the affected facilities for the patients to be treated there. Our staff is also present for proper management,” he said.

He added that the council, in collaboration with community leadership, is advising people to refrain from eating at funerals and church gatherings to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The public is also being reminded on the need to wash hands before eating food and to avoid eating cold food.

