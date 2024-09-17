High Court rebuffs former Veep Chilumpha’s request to have his treason case discharged

The High Court of Malawi sitting in Blantyre has dismissed an application by former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha for a permanent stay and discharge of his treason case.

Dismissing the application yesterday, High Court Judge Ruth Chinangwa observed that the same court already made a determination on a similar application in 2008, in which it directed that the court will continue hearing the matter, but through a jury.

Chinangwa further expressed her willingness to expedite the treason case which has taken about 18 years since its commencement in 2006.

She noted that the case, in which Chilumpha and his co-accused Yusuf Matumula are answering charges bordering on a plot to assassinate former president Bingu wa Mutharika, was previously delayed by the court as well as both the State and defence due to numerous preliminary applications.

For instance, Chinangwa cited a 2008 ruling in which former Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, then High Court judge, indicated that the case would be concluded within three months, which did not happen