WhatsApp messaging now working after crash as world brings in New Year 2018

WhatsApp, a popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, whichis utilized by more than a billion people far and wide, and is the second most well known informing application accessible is back to normal service efter slow down in new year eve.

Hundreds took to Twitter with the hashtag #whatsappdown beginning to trend.

The app appeared to display a permanent loading wheel with messages failing to send. Whatsapp later apologised.

A spokeswoman said: “WhatsApp users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.’’

The firm was bought by Facebook in 2014 and experienced a brief global outage in November.

The New Year’s Eve problems come days after the tech giant announced it would no longer function on some operating systems.

If you are using a Blackberry OS, Blackberry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 operating system or older you will be unable to use the app as soon as January 1 chimes in,

Support for the Nokia S40 will also stop after December 31 next year, while Android versions 2.3.7 and older will cease to function from February 1, 2020

