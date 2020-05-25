When the Saints organization donates mattresses to Mponela Rural Hospital

When the Saints – a faith-based organization established to provide safe home to sexually enslaved and exploited girls in Dowa – last Saturday donated 23 mattresses to Mponela Rural Hospital to ease the problem of bedding at the facility.

The organization’s founder and director, David Peterka, said in a telephone interview on Monday that the donation, which was valued at K742 000, demonstrates the mission of God to end sexual abuse in Malawi.

Peterka further stated that his organization felt duty bound to reduce trauma among patients who have been admitted to the hospital.

“It is feasible for everyone to do missionary work by giving our time and resources, our hearts towards the work of Christ,” he said.

He encouraged individuals, organizations and other stakeholders to stretch their hands towards supporting health systems mainly this time when the country is struggling to contain the spread of novel coral virus.

“This donation is a demonstration that through discipleship, counselling, and career training, women and young girls can be set free to heal and provide for themselves with dignity. We support Malawians to build a culture and economy that is fuelled by freedom and truth.” He said.

Mponela Rural Hospital in charge, Chiza Phiri, described the donation as timely. He said it was rare for organizations to donate to the hospital.

“Let me thank your organization for this rare opportunity to the people of Dowa, we promise to utilize the donation for its intended purpose,” Phiri said.

When the Saints was founded to fetch for long-term trauma counselling, vocational training and a safe home for girls between the ages of 5 – 15 who have been sexually abused.

The organization also helps men to walk in sexual integrity so that a sustainable solution is found through discipleship which encounters with truth, and men are set free from the shame of oppression while being empowered with healing and purity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!