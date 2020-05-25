Msaka says Atupele adds value to Mutharika presidential ticket for Malawi rerun

May 25, 2020  Synd Kalimbuka- Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Vice President for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in eastern region Bright Msaka has said the alliance between DPP and UDF will shock and shame opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its opposition partners, saying President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Atupele Muluzi will emerge victors.

Msaka at Nasawa Trading Centre during whistle-stop campaign

Msaka said President Mutharika was right to pick Atupele, president of United Democrtaic Front (UDF),  as his runing mate because he fosters unity and that he bring to the presidential ticket qualities of  servant leadership and respect for the law.

Speaking during whistle stop tour he conducted at Nasawa, Mateketa and  Chikomwe in Zomba Thondwe Constituency on Sunday,  Msaka urged people not to vote for violent leaders as demonstrated by looting of people’s properties by the opposition .

“If the over 70  000 people who did not vote in Zomba alone go and cast their votes, the opposition parties will really be disappointed,” he said.

He promised people in the area that government has plans to upgrade the road from Thondwe to Jali as one way of easing transport problems.

He described Tonse Alliance leadership as violent who do not protect democratic governance but lawlessness.

DPP-UDF alliance is very optimistic that they will win the  fresh elections.

Director of Operations for DPP Rev. Mwayi Kamuyambeni urged people not to pay attention to opposition alliance, saying it is built on sand and not solid foundation.

Traditional Authority Mbiza and Sub Traditional Authorities Ntholowa and Ngwelero said voting for MCP is the same as killing oneself.

 

The chiefs said they can not forget the evil things the MCP did during Hastings Kamuzu Banda  dictatorship.

Among top party officials present during the tour includes Blue League National Chairperson Dumisani Lindani, Member of Parliament for Zomba  Chisi Mark Botomani, MP for Zomba Thondwe Rosby Gadama, MP for Zomba Central Bester Awali, Director of Youth for Eastern region Steven Bamusi, Mayer for Zomba city and senior Chief Mlumbe.

9
Banda
Guest
Banda

Say NO to the violent and killer MCP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Gift Kumpatsa
Guest
Gift Kumpatsa

Mmene adalephelela pa zisankho muja mkumati alindi value what a shame

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
kakhuta
Guest
kakhuta

Atupele nchipwadza

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

So people should continue to live in poverty chifukwa MCP ya Kamuzu imapha? Zipani zomwe zalamulira malawi zambiri zakhala zikupha amalawi.Udf yinapha amalawi.Dpp yapha anthu ambirinso.Mwina chifukwa anthu aphedwa during DPP reign were not lomwe people maybe that’s why some people don’t count that one as killings.To them it looks like it was a good killing, Stupid leaders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Kikikikiiiiiiii, which value. Wasn’t udf already swallowed up by dpp? Koma abalee.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Yalakwa Four
Guest
Yalakwa Four

‘A Criminal History of Mankind’ by Colin Wilson.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
lester
Guest
lester

Absolutely. That is why he was Chakweras first choice. Humble young man

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mavuto
Guest
Mavuto

Dzimvele ntolo, voting for mcp = suicide!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Chakwera WOYEEEEEEEE. Seen Njamba today?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
