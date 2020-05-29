Where is Malawi President Mutharika and why is he avoiding the public?
Cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) continue to soar, at the same time, we are in a giant fresh presidential elections mood whose date remains indefinite.
The sum of these two can be worrisome.
But that is not the reason most Malawians are worried today. Most Malawians are worried because they are going through these tough and uncertain times alone—their leader, yes the Head of State, is nowhere in sight.
It’s not that the President cannot work from home. After all, he has a big team he can delegate anytime.
However, in these largely uncertain times, nations expects more from their leaders than just speaking through their aides.
Covid-19 still remains a headache to many. In two days, cases have jumped from 100 to 202. The jump is astronomical. Even worse, health officials have already confirmed to the media that they are getting overwhelmed in fighting this virus. We must all be worried.
And then we have the pending fresh presidential elections. All we know is the courts ordered this election to take place. What we don’t know is when these elections will take place. Within the remaining days from the given 150 days, so much need to be done by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which, we all know, is facing a credibility crisis and new faces need to come. Will these elections really take place in a manner that is acceptable to Malawians? We must all be worried.
In this season of worry, you need a leader to constantly stand with his people to ally the worries and fears.
You need a leader who will be seen interacting with his people, speaking hope and assuring them that all will be well.
Not President Peter Mutharika.
He has chosen to completely stay away from the public, resorting to issuing directives and instruction from an unknown lodging.
Even at the critical period in time when his political party wants him to lead the re-election bid, Mutharika has chosen to delegate his running mate Atupele Muluzi to be on the frontline.
This is uninspiring and Malawians want to see their leader.
Who needs him? We’re better off with him in hiding as we all know he will be out soon on his way to ndata farm after elections.
A Peter Mutharika adadya ndalama zomwe United Nations idawapatsa kuti adzavomere ndi kukhwimitsa malamulo when the ‘plandemic’ ( meaning the pandemic which was very well planned and orchestrated way before hand). So a Malawi atawakanira lockdown and boycott his ‘stupid federation’, pano akuwopa kutuluka, because he has a case to answer to UNGA, WHO and UN, not forgetting China and Bill Gates. Peter Mutharika is a troubled man now, nacho chifukwa abindikira mnyumba, chifukwa misampha yomwe anatchera kuti avomere dzi a katemera dza World Health Organisation, akuwona kuti ndithudi, ati agweremo ndi iye mwina. Akanakhala ena, akanangodzibweza dzi ndalamadzo, koma… Read more »
The answer is simple there is no president in Malawi, its only on paper……!
Be where you are Mr President. If you come out they want you to be draged to court for causing cilima and Chakwera to commi suicide. These guys will leave a suicide note that we are comiting. Mduicide bacause Peter has come hard. Just be where you aree. Wait they will create another lie that you are dead. Atupele said it already in chichewa that apenga heavy ,nanga professor Ngwazi Peter mutharika akabwera Guys where is that tittle for fallen Reverend Chakwera. People used to call him professor Chakwera to match with tittle for Peter. Chakwera the professor of assemblies… Read more »
kuyendetsa ntchito za boma. sizezetu. ndi professor. inu mwawasowa a Dadi lero? Ana osakhwima nchombo inu. last time you said he is dead, you have killed him over and over. APM ndi mtunda. Atupele wakudwalitsani mmimba, mpwelele, simunati munya
For sure in a modern world you cannot have a president who disappears from the public who hired him without any explanation. If he is sick out and say so and we will include you in our prayers. Even countries that have been hit with Covid-19, heads of states are coming out provide leadership how to deal with the problem. This Muntatika thing is taking Malawiams for granted. Every day we are paying for his upkeep but is failing delivery of the the TORs we had agreed. Let us demand him out and tells what his position is. Death will… Read more »
Handling matters of state. mwawasowa A daditu, Ana opulukila inu. Apm ndi amuna dekhani mkango wa Malawi ulirima posachedwa.
Tonse alliance is on the ropes surrounded by atupele ung’ono ung’ono
He can Stay wherever he is, We don’t need him. We have had no leader since 2014. Each time he appears he only commits blunders! blunder after blunder! We will sail through, few days are remaining to reach Canaan. We will shortly have a Leader.
He is haunted by the ghost of Bingu wa Muthalika for taking dpp back to udf. This is the biggest mistake Peter Muthalika has made. The best man to take over was Saulos Chilima not this chipwadza whose father stole billions of money. Did you see how John Tembo Jr was rejected in Dedza? That is what I like about MCP. It’s a party for Malawians and that is why it starts with Malawi. Malawi first and not families first. I wonder why people keep on asking about Muthalika. Callista saw that the man is too old and said Alamu… Read more »