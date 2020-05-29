Chakwera will be first on ballot, vote MCP’s  black cockerel symbol – Chilima

May 29, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

The country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima —who is also running mate  to Tonse Alliance presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera  — has advised voters to pick Chakwera who will be first name on the ballot of the fresh presidential election.

Chilima: Vote for Chakwera with MCP’s black cockerel symbol  representing Tonse
Chakwera, MCP symbol how it will look on the ballot

Chilima said this on Friday during his whistke-stop campaign tour of  Mulanje and Pahlombe.

Speaking at Nanthombozi Trading Cente  in Mulanje Bale Constituency and Mulanje Mission in Mulanje Central constituency, Chilima said Chakwera is the the only hope for the country,  therefore people should vote him to be the next president.

He said all nine parties in Tonse Alliance are using Chakwera’s face and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) symbol of  black cockrel.

“Dr Chakwera’s name will be on top of the ballot paper. If you vote for him, you have chosen everyone who is the alliance.

“Whatever the day it will be set for voting, just go and vote for Dr Chakwera. When you see the black cockerel [symbol of MCP]  that represent all of us,” said Chilima.

He said Malawians should reject political leaders who want to divide the country on tribal, regional and religious line,.

“We need better schools, better hospitals, better agriculture systems and all that is possible with Dr Chakwera and Tonse Alliance,” he said.

Chilima’s to support MCP certainly boasts Chakwera’s election chances and the country’s version of grand-old-party is poised to return to power.

MCP was in a statistical tie with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), according to the last survey by Institute for Public Opinion and Research (Ipor).

But with additional support of Chilima’s UTM, Chakwera- who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics – has a chance to win.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

12
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
JamaxNdifePaul MphwiyoooooIneyobasichataika Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Jamax
Guest
Jamax

Kodi Absalomu amalankhula ndi anthu ake ati??? Inu atolankhani muzijombula gulu la anthu lomwe limamvetsera uthengawu….mwati anali ku Mulanje koma anthu ake ali kuti???/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ndife
Guest
Ndife

MCP killed more people of Nkhata Bay, Mangochi and Ntcheu and we are afraid if you win you resume the killing business.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Paul Mphwiyooooo
Guest
Paul Mphwiyooooo

olo chakwera atakhalapo yekha ballot sangawinebe zivute zitani anthuni.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chataika
Guest
chataika

Kkkkkkk very pathetic ndale za chibwana izi. Kukhala poyambirira ndiye kuwina ngati? In 2014 JB was first did she make it? In 2019 Chakwera was first did he make it? Timakachonga pali chizindikiro cha chipani chako wosati kukhala woyamba No No No iwe SKC mwanadi wachepa iwe ukalowe ku branch so that you know politics together with Lazarus nonse branch simukuyidziwa mungawine bwanji hohohhoodo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ineyobasi
Guest
Ineyobasi

Akulu tazimvetsetsani,chomwe mungadziwe ndi chakuti kumene analiko ndi kumudzi choncho anthu ena samathà kuwelenga so njira yabwino kupangitsa campaign ndi imeneyo kaya. Zowona inu mwalephera kugwiritsa ntchito mutu wanuwo poganiza? Mavuto alipo sure

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Yes, that is the truth Tonse alliance is going to win because amalawife tikufuna Kut umphawi mumakomo mwathu uchepe, corruption and bribes zithe.The hope of Malawians.We need to start to love leaders not parties.The love of parties zimasaukitsa.We want a new malawi.Malawi that can feed itself and feed others.Paja Fertilizer K4495 Tonse alliance imeneyo, Thanks Tonse alliance in advance.Dpp and UDF alliance fertilizer at K23000,ndiye ungaphindule choncho, umphawi wokha wokha.Tatopa kumatozedwa.Tili ndi madzi a clean without salt kuposa maiko ambiri Koma mumalephera kuwagwiritsa ntchito bwino Kut dziko lilemere.Ndikumayembekezera madisaster Kut tizikapempha.We need to change our mind set malawians.Ndidzotheka kutukuka, dziko… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
N one
Guest
N one

Ana awa! Tiyanyenya-nyenya. Wait until you see Adad enter thd capital city tomorrow! Muona nyekhwe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ban Wera
Guest
Ban Wera

Idiot……do you remember what we went through at Chancoll in 1993?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Zawa
Guest
Zawa

I begin to sense adad victory. clearly this vp has lost his mojo. eversince he joined utm the crowds supporting him has drastically gone down. at the moment its fair to say udf is a popular brand than utm

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ineyobasi
Guest
Ineyobasi

Bodzatu ili akulu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ndife
Guest
Ndife

The very same Chilima told us that MCP is bad today he says it is good. This guy is crooked.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mkanda Gudu
Guest
Mkanda Gudu

Why has the vice president being called “:estranged” ? Is it because of the toxic management of the presidency in Malawi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
shares