Chakwera will be first on ballot, vote MCP’s black cockerel symbol – Chilima
The country’s estranged Vice-President Saulos Chilima —who is also running mate to Tonse Alliance presidential torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera — has advised voters to pick Chakwera who will be first name on the ballot of the fresh presidential election.
Chilima said this on Friday during his whistke-stop campaign tour of Mulanje and Pahlombe.
Speaking at Nanthombozi Trading Cente in Mulanje Bale Constituency and Mulanje Mission in Mulanje Central constituency, Chilima said Chakwera is the the only hope for the country, therefore people should vote him to be the next president.
He said all nine parties in Tonse Alliance are using Chakwera’s face and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) symbol of black cockrel.
“Dr Chakwera’s name will be on top of the ballot paper. If you vote for him, you have chosen everyone who is the alliance.
“Whatever the day it will be set for voting, just go and vote for Dr Chakwera. When you see the black cockerel [symbol of MCP] that represent all of us,” said Chilima.
He said Malawians should reject political leaders who want to divide the country on tribal, regional and religious line,.
“We need better schools, better hospitals, better agriculture systems and all that is possible with Dr Chakwera and Tonse Alliance,” he said.
Chilima’s to support MCP certainly boasts Chakwera’s election chances and the country’s version of grand-old-party is poised to return to power.
MCP was in a statistical tie with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), according to the last survey by Institute for Public Opinion and Research (Ipor).
But with additional support of Chilima's UTM, Chakwera- who quit the pulpit as head of Malawi Assemblies of God in 2013 to join frontline politics – has a chance to win.
Kodi Absalomu amalankhula ndi anthu ake ati??? Inu atolankhani muzijombula gulu la anthu lomwe limamvetsera uthengawu….mwati anali ku Mulanje koma anthu ake ali kuti???/
MCP killed more people of Nkhata Bay, Mangochi and Ntcheu and we are afraid if you win you resume the killing business.
olo chakwera atakhalapo yekha ballot sangawinebe zivute zitani anthuni.
Kkkkkkk very pathetic ndale za chibwana izi. Kukhala poyambirira ndiye kuwina ngati? In 2014 JB was first did she make it? In 2019 Chakwera was first did he make it? Timakachonga pali chizindikiro cha chipani chako wosati kukhala woyamba No No No iwe SKC mwanadi wachepa iwe ukalowe ku branch so that you know politics together with Lazarus nonse branch simukuyidziwa mungawine bwanji hohohhoodo!
Akulu tazimvetsetsani,chomwe mungadziwe ndi chakuti kumene analiko ndi kumudzi choncho anthu ena samathà kuwelenga so njira yabwino kupangitsa campaign ndi imeneyo kaya. Zowona inu mwalephera kugwiritsa ntchito mutu wanuwo poganiza? Mavuto alipo sure
Yes, that is the truth Tonse alliance is going to win because amalawife tikufuna Kut umphawi mumakomo mwathu uchepe, corruption and bribes zithe.The hope of Malawians.We need to start to love leaders not parties.The love of parties zimasaukitsa.We want a new malawi.Malawi that can feed itself and feed others.Paja Fertilizer K4495 Tonse alliance imeneyo, Thanks Tonse alliance in advance.Dpp and UDF alliance fertilizer at K23000,ndiye ungaphindule choncho, umphawi wokha wokha.Tatopa kumatozedwa.Tili ndi madzi a clean without salt kuposa maiko ambiri Koma mumalephera kuwagwiritsa ntchito bwino Kut dziko lilemere.Ndikumayembekezera madisaster Kut tizikapempha.We need to change our mind set malawians.Ndidzotheka kutukuka, dziko… Read more »
Ana awa! Tiyanyenya-nyenya. Wait until you see Adad enter thd capital city tomorrow! Muona nyekhwe.
Idiot……do you remember what we went through at Chancoll in 1993?
I begin to sense adad victory. clearly this vp has lost his mojo. eversince he joined utm the crowds supporting him has drastically gone down. at the moment its fair to say udf is a popular brand than utm
Bodzatu ili akulu
The very same Chilima told us that MCP is bad today he says it is good. This guy is crooked.
Why has the vice president being called “:estranged” ? Is it because of the toxic management of the presidency in Malawi?