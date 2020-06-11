Whether one likes it or not, #Tivotanso: But let’s tighten loose ends for credible Malawi vote 

At this point, it’s foolhardy to, anxiously, be worried with the question of #Tivotanso [ fresh presidential elections] or not. The answer to that question, as of today, is fair and squared: #Tivotanso.

Opposition driven parliament, on Tuesday, set June 23 as polling day; though government side isn’t happy about it.

However, the issue, here, is not about government being happy or not; the Executive does not have power to stop the legitimate will of the people expressed through the laws of the Republic.

In fact, it is interesting that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has swiftly moved to gazette June 23 as the polling day, an indication of complying with Parliament’s decision.

The issue, here, is what MEC is competently raising regarding the need to hold a ‘genuine and credible election in view of logistical challenges that the Commission anticipates in implementing steps towards the holding of the polls.’

Truth be told, there are two critical things that, before we go to the polls, we need to be extremely clear about if the promise of genuine and credible elections can come to the fruition.

Firstly, we need to be clear on the level of preparedness by MEC and, secondly, we need to be clear if we have the relevant legislative instruments in place to back the legality of this election.

Here is why we should be worried, not with #Tivotanso or not, but the entire electoral process.

If MEC isn’t well prepared, we run the risk of yet another electoral process full of irregularities. We can’t afford another year of protests and court battles—we have had two years lost already to this. We need to move and it is encouraging to hear MEC saying that it is engaging all presidential candidates on this to find a shared solution.

Further, if we don’t have relevant legislative framework to back up the pending electoral process, we, again, run a risk of holding an election that its legality will be challenged.

As earlier said, we have today to make things right, not tomorrow after elections result are out.

No matter what, Parliament needs to put in place legislative instruments in place so that, after the result, we don’t go back to the court battles and street protest.

In conclusion, it is our honest submission to the Malawian public that, whether one likes it or not, as the court sanctioned: #Tivotanso.

However, before sunset, we need to ensure be certain that we are holding an election that is credible and legitimate.

