Synod of Livingstonia to close office from 22 to 24  June

The Synod of Livingstonia under the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) will have all its offices, Departments and institutions closed from the 22nd June to 24th June, 2020 to allow people prepare and vote well.

This has been disclosed in an official communique dated 10th June, 2020, signed by the Synod’s General Secretary, Reverend Dr Levi Nyondo.

This follows a parliamentary resolution on Wednesday to have June 23 as the date for the Fresh Presidential Elections.

The synod has been advocating for change of the country’s leadership.

“Offices shall re-open on 25th June, 2020 but Voice of Livingstonia (VOL) and hospitals will not close and those of you who feel have some assignments to do, you will be free to go and work.

“Please vote well and wisely,” concludes the statement.

