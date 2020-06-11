Synod of Livingstonia to close office from 22 to 24  June

June 11, 2020 Phillip Pasula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The Synod of Livingstonia under the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) will have all its offices, Departments and institutions closed from the 22nd June to 24th June, 2020 to allow people prepare and vote well.

Reverend Levi Nyondo and synod endorses Tonse Alliance

This has been disclosed in an official communique dated 10th June, 2020, signed by the Synod’s General Secretary, Reverend Dr Levi Nyondo.

This follows a parliamentary resolution on Wednesday to have June 23 as the date for the Fresh Presidential Elections.

The synod has been advocating for change of the country’s leadership.

“Offices shall re-open on 25th June, 2020 but Voice of Livingstonia (VOL) and hospitals will not close and those of you who feel have some assignments to do, you will be free to go and work.

“Please vote well and wisely,” concludes the statement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
monosileTRUTH Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
TRUTH
Guest
TRUTH

Total madness.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
monosile
Guest
monosile

This synod is insane indeed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares