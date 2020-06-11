Chakwesa promises 1 million jobs by June next year: Condemns walk-in interview stampede
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopedul Lazarus Chakwera has said job creation, one among major priorities the alliance will embark on within a year once ushered into power in the forthcoming 23rd June, 2020 Fresh Presidential Election (FPE).
Chakwera, who was addressing people during a whistle stop tour in Chitipa district, lamented on the stampede occurred last Tuesday in Mzuzu during a walk-in interview organized by Ministry of Heath as clear indication of high levels of unemployment.
The MCP president , who is leading a nine party electoral Tonse alliance, then, urged people to bang their last hope and cast their ballot for him saying he will make sure that from 23rd June 2020 to June next year (2020) 1 million people have something to do that will transform their lives.
“By June next year we will have fulfilled 1 million job opportunities and start another journey of job creation. We have a lot of natural resources such rivers but they are misused. These can make job creation possible.”
“We will create, Youth national service so that the Youth should have something to do, Upgrading roads will help in creating jobs. Chakwera added.”
In his speech, Freedom Party president, Khumbo Hastings Kachali said Chakwera is the only answer for a better Malawi since he is a God fearing President who respects every Malawian.
“Take Chakwera as your answer to your challenges because he knows your problems and he will address them.Let me also ask all women in the country not to vote for Peter Mutharika because he has no respect for woman as he undressed former president of this country, Joyce Banda for describing her as a prostitute,” said Kachali, a former State vice-president.
During the whistle stop tour, independent Ward Councilor for Kapoka, Alice Magadalena Chanza joined the alliance.
O’Chakwera your words will come to haunt you. You are “overpromising” and hence making it dificult for you to govern when you get into power. Even in America and Europe people are losing jobs because Covid 19 has hit their economies. We will be there to see.
Kkkkkkkk
Bwana Chakwere ndi munthu wa mulungu ndiye tipemphere kuti tizachite amen thawiyo ikazafika. We are not dumb but you should also tell the people in the North that these are promises and lies from UTM manifesto. Bwana Chilima analephera kukwanitsa zimenezi mu five year term ndi DPP. Panopa anabwera mochedwa mu ngwirizano ndiye ndikumati azakwanitsa mu one year. We just portraying how nasty Malawi politics is. Osadanda olephera ndi orephera basi ndiye musamakambe ngati inuyo ndi angelo ndipo mukuziwa zochita ku dzikoli litukuke. Mulungu akalola lowani mboma kutinso ena azachiteko mademo pogwiritsa ntchito Nsundwe ndi Kaningina Baracks yomweyo. Bwana muzaziwanso… Read more »
At this point Gule watha ma style. Kumangovula basi kuwonetsa anthu matako a Nyau. Malipsyata onse. Chakwera and Chilima will say and do anything even kiss in public to get elected. Koma ambwana, Dziwani ichi.vote ndimumtima
Is it Chilima or Chakwera who is promising 1 million jobs? It seems like someone is just riding on the back of someone else. That’s what happens when you join forces with self-centred individuals they just use you for their own selfish ends. They do not even acknowledge your input in the whole process. Chakwera one million jobs akayidziwira kuti? Kkkkk!!! Koma zina ukawona kamba anga mwala ndithu. This is not a matter of just saying. We are talking about doing. Now we know who can do and the one who can just say just to win votes.