Chakwesa promises 1 million jobs by June next year: Condemns walk-in interview stampede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopedul Lazarus Chakwera has said job creation, one among major priorities the alliance will embark on within a year once ushered into power in the forthcoming 23rd June, 2020 Fresh Presidential Election (FPE).

Chakwera, who was addressing people during a whistle stop tour in Chitipa district, lamented on the stampede occurred last Tuesday in Mzuzu during a walk-in interview organized by Ministry of Heath as clear indication of high levels of unemployment.

The MCP president , who is leading a nine party electoral Tonse alliance, then, urged people to bang their last hope and cast their ballot for him saying he will make sure that from 23rd June 2020 to June next year (2020) 1 million people have something to do that will transform their lives.

“By June next year we will have fulfilled 1 million job opportunities and start another journey of job creation. We have a lot of natural resources such rivers but they are misused. These can make job creation possible.”

“We will create, Youth national service so that the Youth should have something to do, Upgrading roads will help in creating jobs. Chakwera added.”

In his speech, Freedom Party president, Khumbo Hastings Kachali said Chakwera is the only answer for a better Malawi since he is a God fearing President who respects every Malawian.

“Take Chakwera as your answer to your challenges because he knows your problems and he will address them.Let me also ask all women in the country not to vote for Peter Mutharika because he has no respect for woman as he undressed former president of this country, Joyce Banda for describing her as a prostitute,” said Kachali, a former State vice-president.

During the whistle stop tour, independent Ward Councilor for Kapoka, Alice Magadalena Chanza joined the alliance.

