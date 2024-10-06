Why do some Malawians kneel in front of their superiors?

In Malawi, the act of kneeling before superiors is a practice deeply rooted in the country’s cultural and social norms. This gesture is commonly seen as a sign of respect, particularly in interactions with elders, authority figures, or those in positions of power. While this tradition is widely accepted, its implications and appropriateness in modern settings, such as the workplace, have sparked debates.

In many Malawian communities, kneeling has long been a way to show deference and humility. The practice is especially common in the central and southern regions of the country, where it is often taught from a young age. Children are encouraged to kneel when addressing their elders, and the tradition has carried over into adulthood. For example, it is not uncommon for people to kneel when offering a greeting or presenting a gift to someone they regard with respect.

This cultural expression is also embedded in certain ceremonies and religious practices, further reinforcing its significance in the broader societal framework. Kneeling is seen as a way to honor hierarchy, acknowledging the roles and responsibilities that come with seniority or authority.

In the workplace, especially in sectors such as healthcare, education, or government, kneeling before a superior is sometimes seen. For example, it is not unusual for nurses or junior staff to kneel when reporting to their supervisors. Some argue that this is a reflection of the country’s cultural identity and promotes mutual respect.

However, critics view the practice differently, especially when it occurs in professional environments. They argue that kneeling can blur the lines between traditional customs and workplace equality. The gesture, particularly in settings like hospitals, can be seen as reinforcing a power imbalance between superiors and subordinates. In certain cases, like the recent incident involving a hospital matron kneeling for two hours while presenting a report to the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo, the act has sparked conversations about dignity and professional respect.

Supporters of the tradition maintain that kneeling is not necessarily an act of submission but rather an acknowledgment of respect. In their view, kneeling before a superior is a voluntary and culturally appropriate way to express humility without diminishing one’s professional worth.

On the other hand, some Malawians believe that while respecting tradition is important, the workplace should be governed by principles of equality and professionalism. They argue that such cultural gestures may undermine the professional standing of individuals and reinforce outdated hierarchical norms that may not serve the goals of modern institutions.

As Malawi continues to modernize and evolve, the practice of kneeling in professional settings has become a topic of discussion. While traditionalists defend it as part of the country’s cultural heritage, others advocate for a shift toward more egalitarian practices that respect both cultural traditions and professional dignity.

As more young Malawians join the workforce, there is a growing awareness of the need to balance cultural respect with the realities of modern workplace dynamics. This balance will likely continue to shape how customs like kneeling are viewed in the future.

Ultimately, the practice of kneeling before superiors in Malawi reflects the country’s rich cultural history. However, in a world that increasingly values equality and professionalism, there is an ongoing conversation about how best to honor traditions while fostering a respectful and empowering work environment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!