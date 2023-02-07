Why DPP MPs have suddenly developed love for Martha Chizuma

Well-meaning Malawians are in disbelief and state of awe following the goodwill and support the interdicted Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma, has received from members of Parliament (MPs) from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

They are justified in their fear that the backing Chizuma is not in good faith. This is why we all need to be worried with the sympathy the ACB czar is enjoying from DPP lawmakers.

DPP legislators protested vehemently against the confirmation of the interdicted ACB boss apparently because they had so many skeletons in their closets.

As a patriotic citizen, I will highlight a few corruption cases involving DPP MPs.

Around 2021, ACB arrested DPP lawmaker Francesca Masamba for demanding K2 million bribe from a man who had applied for the position of Director General of ODPODD where Christopher Tukula had just finished serving his contract and the position had fallen vacant.

Masamba was taken to court where she was formally charged before she applied for bail, which the court graciously granted.

The Bureau also pounced on Nicholas Dausi, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Ben Phiri, and many others from the DPP fold over corruption matters and abuse of office.

None of them have had their cases concluded. ACB, under Chizuma, has failed to prosecute these cases despite enjoying a fat cheque from the government.

Previously, the Bureau had been citing lack of human and financial resources as factors for lack of progress in the prosecution of corruption cases.

It was soothing therefore that at his inauguration, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera pledged that his government would provide adequate funding to this important governance institution.

But despite enjoying constant funding, ACB has failed to demonstrate to Malawians why it needed all that money for there is nothing worth pointing at.

Since Chizuma has never prosecuted and won any case since she was confirmed by public demand.

Instead, Chizuma has kept on changing tunes in her attempt to make heavily taxed Malawians believe she remains the gem that the country needs in its fight against graft.

But is she still the DG Malawi needs in its fight against corruption? Not at all!

Chizuma is compromised and I will tell you why! If a police officer befriends burglars, there can never be justice for victims of housebreaking.

This, by allowing or accept sympathy from corruption-tainted persons and MPs, Chizuma is just telling Malawians that she has given up the fight against corruption.

Chizuma has allowed to make herself a friend of suspected corruption culprits in the name of Honourable Francesca Masamba and others and Malawians are greatest losers.

This is why we stand by the decision of the Secretary to the President and Cabinet to interdict her.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!