Why is PAC speaking out now? Questions linger over Thawale’s role in plane crash inquiry

The Public Affairs Committee (Pac), one of Malawi’s most respected civic organizations, is embroiled in internal conflict following Monsignor Patrick Thawale’s inclusion in the Commission of Inquiry into the tragic June 10 plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others. Pac’s leadership is now questioning the propriety of Thawale’s appointment, but critics are asking: Why raise these concerns now, months after his appointment and only after the inquiry’s report has been released?

Thawale’s involvement in the inquiry has sparked outrage among some Pac board members, who argue that the proper channels were bypassed. Normally, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) would formally request Pac to nominate a representative. However, in this case, Thawale was reportedly invited in his personal capacity. Pac leadership claims they only learned of this arrangement after the fact, leading to accusations of a procedural breach.

Insiders reveal that tensions came to a head during a recent executive board meeting in Mangochi. Thawale reportedly stated that he represented Pac in the inquiry, a claim that was met with pushback from board members who argued he was acting independently. One member noted, “We don’t want to be associated with the Commission’s findings because Thawale did not officially represent us. This whole situation puts Pac in an awkward position.”

The timing of Pac’s concerns has drawn criticism. Observers wonder why Pac did not raise objections when Thawale was appointed or during his participation in the inquiry. Governance expert George Chaima believes this delay undermines Pac’s credibility. “If the procedures were bypassed, Pac should have addressed this immediately. Raising the issue after the report’s release makes it appear reactionary and potentially politically motivated,” Chaima said.

The inquiry, chaired by High Court Judge Jabbar Alide, attributed the crash to human and environmental factors, ruling out foul play. However, the findings have faced skepticism, including from prominent figures like Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, who publicly questioned the report’s credibility. Msusa, who also chairs Pac’s mediation team, argued that the truth about the crash may still be uncovered in the future.

The controversy surrounding Thawale’s role and the timing of Pac’s objections risks eroding public trust in the organization. For decades, Pac has been a symbol of accountability and moral leadership in Malawi. To safeguard its reputation, Pac must explain why it failed to act earlier and clarify its position on the inquiry’s findings. Moving forward, the organization must strengthen internal protocols to prevent similar issues and restore confidence in its ability to stand for transparency and justice.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!