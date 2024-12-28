Archibishop Msusa defiant, responds to critics: “I stand by what I said on plane inquiry.”

Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese has unleashed a whirlwind of debate and defiance, declaring he has no regrets about his explosive remarks questioning the findings of the Commission of Inquiry into the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

“I stand by my words,” Msusa boldly asserted in an unapologetic media address this morning. His Christmas Eve Mass comments have ignited a firestorm, drawing sharp responses from religious leaders, politicians, and government officials alike. Yet, the Archbishop remains unfazed, even relishing the storm he has stirred.

“I did not expect my message to draw such widespread attention,” Msusa admitted, a faint smile betraying his satisfaction. “But I am happy that it has sparked a national conversation. This debate is a step towards healing—a necessary reckoning with the truths and doubts Malawians harbor about the inquiry’s report.”

Critics, however, are not taking Msusa’s remarks lightly. Some accuse him of fanning the flames of public distrust in a process overseen by legal and governance experts. Others, including prominent politicians, have called his comments reckless and divisive. But Msusa remains steadfast, challenging the nation to confront uncomfortable truths rather than hiding behind a façade of conformity.

“It’s not about creating division,” he clarified, “but about ensuring justice and transparency. If my words cause discomfort, then perhaps it’s the kind of discomfort we need to move forward.”

Msusa’s plea for respectful dialogue rings hollow to some observers who see his comments as a calculated provocation. “The Archbishop knew exactly what he was doing,” said one political analyst. “He’s put the government on trial in the court of public opinion, and he’s winning.”

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: Archbishop Msusa has cemented his place as a bold, if controversial, voice in Malawi’s socio-political landscape. Whether his stand will lead to meaningful action or deepen divisions remains to be seen, but for now, his words are echoing loudly across the nation.

