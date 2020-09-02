Why Ziyech signing is a ‘masterstroke’ for Chelsea – if Lampard uses him right

It seems as if the signing of the Moroccan magician for Chelsea is slightly going under the radar this summer transfer window, and potentially could be down to the fact that they have signed a host of quality first team players this summer. However, in our eyes, Hakim Ziyech might just be one of the signings of the summer and have the highest ceiling to create a significant impact for the London blues.

Ziyech’s abilities come in many different formats as well and he certainly isn’t a single-minded play for himself type of player. Gifted with both feet, known for his sublime passing ability, as well as his brilliant football mind, awareness and vision. These types of attributes, as well as his mental and physical toughness will definitely be propelling Frank Lampard’s side into closing the gap on the top two and if Chelsea are to be successful, we definitely think it will be down to the brilliance of Ziyech in either being a winger or the number 10 role.

Chelsea are now third favourites for the Premier League next season at as low as 11/1, and although Frank will be looking at this smiling, he will believe that his side are better than the odds are suggesting. However, punters will be looking at this as a good price and many are hopping on board the Chelsea hype train in the off season.

Chelsea are now third favourites for the Premier League next season at as low as 11/1, and although Frank will be looking at this smiling, he will believe that his side are better than the odds are suggesting. However, punters will be looking at this as a good price and many are hopping on board the Chelsea hype train in the off season.

Many Blues fans have been extremely excited about Ziyech linking up with the squad this summer since the announcement of him becoming a Chelsea player back in February, however because the signing was back before lockdown, he has certainly gone under the radar and he quality is potentially being forgotten about.

With Chelsea having a transfer ban on their last two transfer windows, and with losing their best player Eden Hazard to Real Madrid last year, they have seen an influx of players in a very quick succession this summer. Chelsea lacked that killer instinct that they had with Hazard in the team, and we truly believe that Ziyech is the man to come into this team and replace his excellence.

