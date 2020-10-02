Wife hurts hubby with hot porridge over land disagreement

Malawi Police Service in Kasungu have launched a hunt for Falesi Lucia Mwale who is on the run reportedly for pouring hot porridge on her husband following a piece of land disagreement.

The husband, 45 year-old Chikumbutso Banda of Kalonga Village, Traditional Authority Chadza in Lilongwe, is currently receiving treatment at Kasungu District Hospital following the burns.

According to Kasungu police publicist, Harry Namwaza, the incident happened at the victim’s house at Kasukusila Village in the district.

It is alleged, according to Namwaza, that in the afternoon hours of the material day the family started quarreling over a piece of land that belongs to the wife.

The police report indicates that the victim’s wife gave a piece of land to a certain person on sub-lease–a development which did not amuse the husband.

Not pleased, the wife who was then preparing porridge, picked up the pot with hot porridge, and aimed it at the husband and later ran away.

Police have since called on the public to offer any information that may help in arresting the suspect.

The suspect hails from Kasukusila Village, Traditional Authority Mwase in the district.

