Lilongwe Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled at Indian High Commission

A statue of Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled at the Indian High Commission in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe.

The unveiling comes on the birthday of the revered political leader, a world known civil liberty activist and Indian nationalist who was born on 2nd October 1869.

Indian High Commissioner to Malawi Anurag Bhushan said Mahatma Gandhi, who led India’s freedom movement through non-violent struggle, is not only an icon for India, “but also a global icon that set the ball rolling for emancipation from the colonial struggle.”

He said: “Gandhi made his mark in Africa and gave a message that it is possible to defeat colonialism without violence.”

The India Government had proposed to erect Gandhi’s bust on the junction of Mahtma Gandhi Road and Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre, but thousands of Malawians signed a petition against the move citing recent revelation that Gandhi was a racist.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Elsenhower Mkaka witnessed the unveiling of the statue and said it will promote Gandhi’s values of social uplifting and the fight against social evils.

The government of India has provided a grant of $10 million (about K7.3 billion) for the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre at Chichiri, Blantyre opposite Golden Peacock Five Star and International Convention Centre.

