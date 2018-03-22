Wife stabs husband after argument as man scalds in-law porridge – Malawi Police

Malawi Policd have confirmed two separate incidents in which a 33 – year – old man has been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre after being stabbed on the forehead by his wife following a quarrel they had picked in their house and a 32-year-old woman Christina Friday is battling with scalds at Machinga District Hospital after her sister’s husband poured hot porridge on her.

Southern Region Police Deputy Spokesperson, Peter Mchiza, said Wilson Muhasuwa, had a quarrel with his wife Pilirani Musoline, 28, over a family matter which resulted into a fight.

Mchiza said after the arguments, a fight broke out and the wife used a panga knife to stab the husband on the forehead “and he sustained a deep cut.”

Mchiza said Muhasuwa was then rushed to Thyolo District Hospital where he was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further treatment.

“The wife is now in police custody pending appearing before court for the offence of unlawful wounding, contrary to section 241a of the penal code,” the police publicist added.

Muhasuwa hails from Ndala Village in Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu while Musoline hails from Chiwaya Village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.

In Balaka, Police Station public relations officer Edith Kachotsa, said Christina Friday was scalded with porridge while she was trying to rescue her sister from the husband identified as Lovemore Joseph.

“On the fateful day, Friday and her young sister went to cheer her sick daughter who was admitted to Machinga District Hospital. On their way back, they met Joseph, a husband to the victim’s sister who then started insulting his wife without a proper reason.

The two got on with the quarrel till they reached their house where Joseph started [physically] assaulting his wife. The victim followed the couple to rescue her sister but in the course of the attempt, her brother in-law took a pot full of hot porridge and poured it on her,” explained Kachotsa.

She further said the matter was reported to the police leading to Joseph’s arrest.

According to Kachotsa, Joseph who is 22 years old will appear in court soon to answer charges of acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

He hails from Mmanga village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala in Balaka

