Wikise breaks internet with ‘Mwana Wa Agama’

Malawi’s self-styled musician Frank Chawinga otherwise known as Wikise in the music circle has taken the social media by storm with his latest single entitled ‘Mwana Wa Agama’.

The song Mwana wa Agama, which has become a hot topic on social media platforms such as Ticktock and facebook, was released on Monday morning.

In nutshell, the trending song is encouraging married men to be visiting their wives’ working place to see if their children resemble someone at the office.

“Kamodzi pa mwezi kumapita ku ntchito kwa akazi Anu, kungozungulira kumaziwa timing, you never know mwina junior siwako,” goes a verse in the song which has won the hearts of TikTokers.

In an interview Wikise said: “Sometimes, it is good to visit your wife’s workplace to see if your kids look like any of her colleagues.”

According to Wikise, the music video can be accessed through his official YouTube channel https://youtu.be/fyrWQZvIJNk and other leading music sites.

