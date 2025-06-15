Wild Ndipo Runs with the People: “It’s Not Money, It’s the Mission”

Former Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo has launched his campaign to become Member of Parliament for the Chigumula, BCA, and Banana Constituency—this time, running as an independent Shadow MP with a bold message: “It’s not about financial capital. It’s about social capital.”

With more than a decade of public service under his belt, including seven and a half years as Mayor of Blantyre, six years as President of MALGA, and time as Deputy Mayor under Noel Chalamanda, Ndipo says his decision to contest is grounded in the real needs of the people, not party politics.

“I’m stepping forward because my community asked me to,” Ndipo told journalists in Blantyre. “They deserve a leader who listens, who understands what they truly lack—not one who shows up only with handouts.”

Ndipo’s campaign is rooted in a people-first philosophy. He believes that solving the challenges in communities like Chigumula, BCA, and Banana starts with engagement, empathy, and trust, not just budget lines.

“What communities need most is not money, but someone who will stand with them, understand their daily struggles, and work together on practical solutions,” he said.

Though previously aligned with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Ndipo is now breaking ranks to go it alone—driven by what he calls an unshakable desire to serve without boundaries or political baggage.

As the race for 2025 picks up, Wild Ndipo is betting on experience, integrity, and heart to carry him through—a campaign less about power, and more about purpose.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!