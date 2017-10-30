Winless Malawi Queens at Fast5 ‘hall of shame’

Malawi Queens poor showing at the 2017 Fast5 World Series Netball has angered Malawians who have heavily criticised and pushed the blame over the poor showing to Netball Association of Malawi (NAM).

Even before they embarked for Melbourne, Australia for this year’s Fast5 World Series majority of Malawians already predicted that the Queens will under-perform following the exclusion of Star shooter Mwawi Kumwenda who plys her trade in Australia.

NAM allegedly dropped Mwawi after she reported four days late for camping after her colleagues had already started preparations prior to the tournament.

Nevertheless, the team has fared poorly in the tournament losing all their games.

They went down 34-21 to hosts Australia, 43-15 to England and finally Jamaica by 31 baskets to 24 on Day 1.

They went on to lose Newzealand and South Africa on Day 2 and finish in sixth as South Africa claim fifth spot for the 2017 Fast5 series.

During the play-offs, The Queens were defeated 28-26 by South Africa in the play’offs battle for 5th position.

According to BBC Sport, inconsistent shooting combined with impressive defence from South Africa were the deciding factors for Malawi Queens defeat.

Several people have made outbursts through the social media following Queens “hall of shame” in the tournament.

One commentator Deguzman Adzigude Kaminjolo faulted NAM for giving Malawians a deaf ear in calling for inclusion of Mwawi after she was left out in the final squad.

Kaminjolo wrote: “I now understand why netball does not attract much interest from sponsors. NAM is ran with typical feminine attributes, altitude, gossip and egos”.

Another fan Gift Mulomole said humiliating defeats Queens suffered at the tournament were man made and that NAM is responsible and entirely to blame.

Veteran sports analyst Charles Nyirenda also known as ‘Grand Master said he will address NAM in a special way after the Fast5 tournament.

He however expressed his anger and disappointment by addressing NAM leadership as arrogant.

“[I] will address NAM after the Fast5 debacle. These fellows are so arrogant but we dont want to overshadow the task at hand with our emotions at this point in time” said Nyirenda after the opening three defeats on Saturday.

He added: “We all knew that by flying out without our top shooter we had automatically reduced our chances of doing better at Fast5 but the egos one or two people have has caused us real shame”.

Nyirenda further predicted the Queens were in danger of finishing this years tournament on the last if not last but one position which finally came to pass on Sunday.

“Very bad indeed” he said.

Another analyst Humphrey Mvula also had no kind words for NAM.

Mvula has since demanded leadership change at NAM.

“NAM must go and Waya must go as well. Reporting late is not on for a professional like Mwawi. She is the Queen’s pillar the ws Messi (Lionel) carries Barcelona or Ronaldo (Cristian) carries Madrid,” Mvula told Nyasa Times.

Last year, the Queens finished on position three and returned home with a bronze medal.

According to many, Mwawi’s inclusion could have brought positive results or reduce the goal defeceit in games that the Queen’s were defeated.

Despite the winless tournament, skipper Jessie Mazengara vowed Malawi Queens would come back stronger than ever in 2018.

“The first thing is the fact we didn’t win any game in this tournament. But we hope next year, as you know Fast5 is every year. Next year we are coming back with another fuse. We’ll do it next year,” she said as quoted by BBC.

