Wins for Wanderers, Bullets  as Civil derail  Silver: Malawi TNM Super League

Be Forward Wanderers versatile midfielder, Isaac Kaliati continued his fine start to the season as Wanderers comfortably defeated TN Stars 3-1 at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

Alfred Manyozo Jnr had put the hosts’ ahead in a dominant first-half performance.

The visitors comeback never looked likely and they failed to register a shot on target in a dreadful display, although they managed to pull one back through Laurent Banda.

The Nomads have now moved to third position on the log table with 21 points, 6 points behind leaders Silver Strikers. The Nomads have a game in hand

TN Stars, who missed the services of their top scorer Stain Dave due to yellow cards are on number 11 having accumulated 15 points.

Back to Sunday’s match, the visitors came close to score midway through the half as Ian Chinyama shot went wide with Richard Chipuwa to beat.

Probably man of the match, Stanely Sanudi was able to race clear, round TN Stars defence and he kept the spectators entrained.

Kanyenda was also impressively denied by TN goalkeeper after being set up by Yamikani Chester on a swift counter-attack as the hosts looked to put the result beyond doubt.

TN Stars coach Meke Mwase brought on three new faces for the final 23 minutes, but his side was still unable to trouble Richard Chipuwa.

Mike Kaziputa nearly made it 4 when he failed to slot home after a slick exchange with Kanyenda.

Wanderers also made several changes as their coach Bob Mpinganjira introduced the likes of Felix Zulu, Ernest Tambe, Peter Cholopi for Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Joseph Kamwendo and Stanely Sanudi.

TN Stars tried to unlock the Nomads defence, but Lucky Malata made sure to see his side cruising to victory as he led his friends to guard Chipuwa jealously.

In another encounter, Nyasa Big Bullets showed no mercy to Tigers with a 3-0 victory at the Mulanje Park Stadium.

The Peoples Team who have slashed Silver Strikers lead on the summit table scored through Patrick Phiri, Bright Munthali and Nelson Kangunje.

Bullets are on second position with 25 points.

As Bullets and Wanderers were breathing fire in the Southern Region, it was a different case with Silver Strikers in their encounter against Civil Sporting Club at the Civo Stadium.

The bankers came from behind to force the capital hill side to a 1-1 draw. The bankers are still basking on the summit table with 27 points from 12 games.

